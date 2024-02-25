Brain Hotel: Remodeled
Comic Book inspired Pont & Click adventure. You play as delivery man, Ed Arnold, who has the misfortune of delivering a package to the Brain Hotel on the eve of their annual super-villain convention.
Developer:
AAlgar Productions, Pinhead Games
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital February 28, 2024 by Pinhead Games
