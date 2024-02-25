  • Log In | Sign Up

Brain Hotel: Remodeled

Comic Book inspired Pont & Click adventure. You play as delivery man, Ed Arnold, who has the misfortune of delivering a package to the Brain Hotel on the eve of their annual super-villain convention.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Comedy
Theme -
Graphic Style -
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Brain Hotel: Remodeled by AAlgar Productions - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Brain Hotel: Remodeled is an adventure game, released in 2024 by AAlgar Productions. Brain Hotel: Remodeled has a style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Brain Hotel: Remodeled, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Brain Hotel: Remodeled.
