Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe
Developer:
Pinhead Games
Nick Bounty series
Platforms:
Mac, PC
- Digital April 1, 2020 by Pinhead Games
After discovering the naked body a young business woman buried in a playground sandbox, detective Nick Bounty sets out to solve the murder of the dame with the blue chewed shoe. It’s not long, however, before the fish-tie wearing detective is in over his head and he’ll have to hire a sidekick to boss around and make him look good… err… help him solve the case. Can Bounty and his new partner catch the murderer in time? Well, that’s up to you.
Updates
First commercial adventure in comic film noir spoof series available now on Steam, itch.io and Game Jolt.
New black-and-white comedy noir mystery from Pinhead Games due to arrive on Windows PC in April.
First two installments of acclaimed comic-noir detective series available free.
Game Information