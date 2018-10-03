  • Log In | Sign Up

Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe

Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe - Cover art

After discovering the naked body a young business woman buried in a playground sandbox, detective Nick Bounty sets out to solve the murder of the dame with the blue chewed shoe. It’s not long, however, before the fish-tie wearing detective is in over his head and he’ll have to hire a sidekick to boss around and make him look good… err… help him solve the case. Can Bounty and his new partner catch the murderer in time? Well, that’s up to you.

Updates

1 Apr, 2020
Nicky Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe detected on Windows PC

First commercial adventure in comic film noir spoof series available now on Steam, itch.io and Game Jolt.
 
27 Feb, 2020
New trailer drops for Nick Bounty 3: The Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe

New black-and-white comedy noir mystery from Pinhead Games due to arrive on Windows PC in April.
3 Oct, 2018
Nick Bounty seeking a haul for first commercial game on Kickstarter
First two installments of acclaimed comic-noir detective series available free.

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Investigative
Genre Comedy, Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

