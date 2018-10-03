After discovering the naked body a young business woman buried in a playground sandbox, detective Nick Bounty sets out to solve the murder of the dame with the blue chewed shoe. It’s not long, however, before the fish-tie wearing detective is in over his head and he’ll have to hire a sidekick to boss around and make him look good… err… help him solve the case. Can Bounty and his new partner catch the murderer in time? Well, that’s up to you.