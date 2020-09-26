  • Log In | Sign Up

A Case of the Crabs – Rehash

Case of the Crabs – Rehash, A - Cover art

A complete remake/remaster/rehash of the 2004 Flash game, A Case of the Crabs. Play as smart-ass detective, Nick Bounty, in this hilarious point-and-click adventure and hunt down a nefarious counterfeit crab ringleader!

Updates

26 Sep, 2020
A Case of the Crabs released anew in Rehash version

Complete commercial remake of 2004 Nick Bounty adventure available now on Steam for Windows PC. 

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Investigative, Quest, Puzzle
Genre Comedy, Mystery
Theme Noir
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
OS: Windows XP SP2+,
Processor: CPU: SSE2 instruction set support.
Memory: 1 GB RAM
Graphics: Graphics card: DX9 (shader model 3.0) or DX11 with feature level 9.3 capabilities.
Storage: 1 GB available space

