A Case of the Crabs – Rehash
Developer:
Pinhead Games
Related Links
itch.io page
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital September 20, 2020 by Pinhead Games
A complete remake/remaster/rehash of the 2004 Flash game, A Case of the Crabs. Play as smart-ass detective, Nick Bounty, in this hilarious point-and-click adventure and hunt down a nefarious counterfeit crab ringleader!
Updates
26 Sep, 2020A Case of the Crabs released anew in Rehash version
Complete commercial remake of 2004 Nick Bounty adventure available now on Steam for Windows PC.
Walkthrough for A Case of the Crabs – RehashStuck in A Case of the Crabs – Rehash, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for A Case of the Crabs – Rehash and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for A Case of the Crabs – Rehash » View all screenshots (5)
What our readers think of A Case of the Crabs – Rehash
There haven't been any reader that reviewed A Case of the Crabs – Rehash yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
OS: Windows XP SP2+,
Processor: CPU: SSE2 instruction set support.
Memory: 1 GB RAM
Graphics: Graphics card: DX9 (shader model 3.0) or DX11 with feature level 9.3 capabilities.
Storage: 1 GB available space