Become a courier driver for Cloudpunk Inc., the semi-legal delivery company based in the sprawling city of Nivalis. You go everywhere, from the Marrow below to the spires that pierce the grey clouds high above before scraping the edge of the troposphere. No delivery job is too dangerous, and no one is faster than a Cloudpunk driver. In this story-based cyberpunk game, you will meet a diverse range of characters including androids, AI and unscrupulous humans at every level of society. Everyone has a story to tell, and in the course of one night in Nivalis, everything will change.