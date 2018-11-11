Cloudpunk
Developer:
ION LANDS
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
- Digital April 23, 2020 by ION LANDS
Become a courier driver for Cloudpunk Inc., the semi-legal delivery company based in the sprawling city of Nivalis. You go everywhere, from the Marrow below to the spires that pierce the grey clouds high above before scraping the edge of the troposphere. No delivery job is too dangerous, and no one is faster than a Cloudpunk driver. In this story-based cyberpunk game, you will meet a diverse range of characters including androids, AI and unscrupulous humans at every level of society. Everyone has a story to tell, and in the course of one night in Nivalis, everything will change.
Updates
Futuristic flying courier adventure available now for download on Windows PC.
Airborne delivery-based sci-fi adventure coming to Steam for Windows PC on April 23rd.
Futuristic sci-fi adventure coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch later this year.
First details unveiled for futuristic story-driven sci-fi adventure coming to PC.
Game Information