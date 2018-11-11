  • Log In | Sign Up

Cloudpunk

Become a courier driver for Cloudpunk Inc., the semi-legal delivery company based in the sprawling city of Nivalis. You go everywhere, from the Marrow below to the spires that pierce the grey clouds high above before scraping the edge of the troposphere. No delivery job is too dangerous, and no one is faster than a Cloudpunk driver. In this story-based cyberpunk game, you will meet a diverse range of characters including androids, AI and unscrupulous humans at every level of society. Everyone has a story to tell, and in the course of one night in Nivalis, everything will change.

Updates

23 Apr, 2020
Cloudpunk rolls onto Steam

Futuristic flying courier adventure available now for download on Windows PC.
7 Mar, 2020
Latest trailer clears up launch details for Cloudpunk

Airborne delivery-based sci-fi adventure coming to Steam for Windows PC on April 23rd.
8 Feb, 2020
Cloudpunk forecast for consoles in new trailer

Futuristic sci-fi adventure coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch later this year.
11 Nov, 2018
Cloudpunk to roll in next year
First details unveiled for futuristic story-driven sci-fi adventure coming to PC.

Walkthrough for Cloudpunk

Stuck in Cloudpunk, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Cloudpunk and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

Cloudpunk launch trailer

Cloudpunk launch date reveal trailer

Cloudpunk console announcement trailer

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - Simulation
Genre Science Fiction
Theme Cyberpunk
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Cloudpunk is an adventure game, released in 2020 by ION LANDS. Cloudpunk has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Cloudpunk, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Cloudpunk.