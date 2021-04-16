Last Stop
Developer:
Variable State
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
- Digital July 22, 2021 by Annapurna Interactive
Last Stop tells three interconnected tales featuring three playable main characters. Donna, a spaced-out high-schooler who feels trapped by her stifling home life and her overprotective big sister. Away from home, Donna seeks teenage thrills with her friends Becky and Vivek, but gets more than she bargained for when the trio become unexpected kidnappers in a game of amateur detective gone wrong. John, an overworked middle-aged single dad. Burdened with debt and the pressures of being an only parent, John jealously pines after the free and easy life of his twenty-something bachelor neighbour, Jack. When the pair unwittingly fall foul of a vengeful stranger, a cursed artefact threatens to transform their lives forever. Meena, a ruthlessly ambitious professional who struggles to find the same satisfaction with her family that she does in the thrill of her work. As Meena vies with an upstart colleague for a crucial promotion, something ancient stirs in the basement beneath her workplace.
What our readers think of Last Stop
Posted by shanethewolf on Jul 24, 2021
Not much of a game, but quite intriguing
Last Stop isn't much of a game and it's not much of an interactive movie either. The dialog options are usually just different ways of conveying the same thing and have no consequences or bearing on the plot. While you get to control the characters, it's...
Game Information