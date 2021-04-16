  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Last Stop (2021) - Game details
Stats pixel

Last Stop

Last Stop - Cover art

Last Stop tells three interconnected tales featuring three playable main characters. Donna, a spaced-out high-schooler who feels trapped by her stifling home life and her overprotective big sister. Away from home, Donna seeks teenage thrills with her friends Becky and Vivek, but gets more than she bargained for when the trio become unexpected kidnappers in a game of amateur detective gone wrong. John, an overworked middle-aged single dad. Burdened with debt and the pressures of being an only parent, John jealously pines after the free and easy life of his twenty-something bachelor neighbour, Jack. When the pair unwittingly fall foul of a vengeful stranger, a cursed artefact threatens to transform their lives forever. Meena, a ruthlessly ambitious professional who struggles to find the same satisfaction with her family that she does in the thrill of her work. As Meena vies with an upstart colleague for a crucial promotion, something ancient stirs in the basement beneath her workplace.

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games in July 2021 video preview

Our monthly trailer compilation ensures you won't forget about another great group of promising new releases due out this month.

View video preview Jul 2, 2021

Updates

22 Jul, 2021
Last Stop arrives on PC and consoles

Multi-character supernatural adventure in London from the creators of Virginia available for Windows, PS4|5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Switch.
20 Apr, 2021
First look offers glimpse of Last Stop
Multi-character, third-person London adventure from the creators of Virginia coming to PC and consoles in July.

Walkthrough for Last Stop

Stuck in Last Stop, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Last Stop and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Last Stop - Screenshot #1
'Last Stop - Screenshot #2
'Last Stop - Screenshot #3
'Last Stop - Screenshot #4
'Last Stop - Screenshot #5
'Last Stop - Screenshot #6
'Last Stop - Screenshot #7
'Last Stop - Screenshot #8
'Last Stop - Screenshot #9
'Last Stop - Screenshot #10
'Last Stop - Screenshot #11
'Last Stop - Screenshot #12
Transparent PNG

Last Stop stranger danger trailer

Transparent PNG

Last Stop paper dolls trailer

Transparent PNG

Last Stop domestic affairs trailer

What our readers think of Last Stop


Posted by shanethewolf on Jul 24, 2021

Not much of a game, but quite intriguing


Last Stop isn't much of a game and it's not much of an interactive movie either. The dialog options are usually just different ways of conveying the same thing and have no consequences or bearing on the plot. While you get to control the characters, it's...
Read the review »

All reviews Post review

Adventure Games by Variable State

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Science Fiction
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Last Stop by Variable State - Adventure Game

Last Stop is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Variable State. Last Stop has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Last Stop, meanwhile the community rating for Last Stop is Uneven.
Back to the top