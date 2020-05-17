  • Log In | Sign Up

Phantom Path

Phantom Path - Cover art

The forest is infamous for claiming the lives of countless travelers and defeating ill-fated expeditions. However, where some find misfortune, others see opportunity. Explore the ruins of a lost ancient city, uncover the mystery of its esoteric technology, and claim its incredible treasure as your own.

Updates

17 May, 2020
Phantom Path appears on Steam for Windows PC
Demo available for isometric puzzle-adventure set in a lost city filled with esoteric technology.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Science Fiction
Theme Technological, Treasure Hunt
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Microsoft® Windows® Windows 7
Processor: 2 GHz
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: OpenGL 3.3, 1 GB
Storage: 300 MB available space

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Microsoft® Windows® Windows 10
Processor: 2.4 GHz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: OpenGL 3.3, 1 GB
Storage: 300 MB available space

