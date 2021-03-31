Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts
Delivery driver Rania is in trouble – again. After surviving the events of the original Cloudpunk, she’s drawn the ire of monolithic courier corporation Curzona. With debt collectors, homicidal cyborgs and at least one death cult on her trail, Rania might not have a single friend left in the city of Nivalis. Meanwhile, deadbeat gambler Hayse has been set an impossible task: to clear all his debts by the end of the night. Their stories overlap and intertwine in this expansive DLC, which exceeds the length of the original game.
Updates
25 May, 2021Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts materializes on Windows PC
Fully voiced, sequel-sized DLC expansion to acclaimed sci-fi adventure available now for download on Steam.
1 Apr, 2021Cloudpunk to deliver 100% more content with City of Ghosts expansion
Fully voiced 'sequel-sized' DLC with second playable character 'coming soon' to PC.
Walkthrough for Cloudpunk: City of GhostsStuck in Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts » View all screenshots (23)
What our readers think of Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7/10 (64 bit)
Processor: AMD / Intel CPU (AMD FX-4300 or Intel i3-4130 or newer)
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: AMD / NVIDIA dedicated graphics card, with at least 2GB of dedicated VRAM and Shader Model 5.1 support (AMD R9 285 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or newer)
DirectX: Version 11
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 7 GB available space
Sound Card: Integrated or dedicated DirectX 9 compatible soundcard
Additional Notes: Controller or keyboard + mouse. This game fully supports GeForce Now. If your PC does not meet the minimum requirements, you can link your Steam library and play it there. It works really well, even on low-end PCs, Mac or Android devices.
RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)
Processor: AMD / Intel CPU (AMD Ryzen 3 1300x or Intel i7-930 or newer)
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: AMD / NVIDIA dedicated graphics card, with 6GB of dedicated VRAM and Shader Model 6.0/6.1 support (i.e. AMD RX 580 8GB and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or newer)
DirectX: Version 11
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 7 GB available space
Sound Card: Integrated or dedicated DirectX 9 compatible soundcard
Additional Notes: SSD drive, Controller or keyboard + mouse