Delivery driver Rania is in trouble – again. After surviving the events of the original Cloudpunk, she’s drawn the ire of monolithic courier corporation Curzona. With debt collectors, homicidal cyborgs and at least one death cult on her trail, Rania might not have a single friend left in the city of Nivalis. Meanwhile, deadbeat gambler Hayse has been set an impossible task: to clear all his debts by the end of the night. Their stories overlap and intertwine in this expansive DLC, which exceeds the length of the original game.