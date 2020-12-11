  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Mørkredd (2020) - Game details

Mørkredd

Mørkredd - Cover art

You are the Orb’s protector, and the Orb’s light is yours. Survive and master over sixty puzzles while avoiding the shadows caused by your partner and the environment as you journey through a dark world full of secrets to unlock.

Updates

11 Dec, 2020
Mørkredd rolled out on PC and Xbox One, Series X/S

Co-op puzzler (with singleplayer option) involving manipulating light and darkness available now for download.

Walkthrough for Mørkredd

Stuck in Mørkredd, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Mørkredd and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Mørkredd - Screenshot #1
'Mørkredd - Screenshot #2
'Mørkredd - Screenshot #3
'Mørkredd - Screenshot #4
'Mørkredd - Screenshot #5
'Mørkredd - Screenshot #6
'Mørkredd - Screenshot #7
'Mørkredd - Screenshot #8
'Mørkredd - Screenshot #9
'Mørkredd - Screenshot #10
'Mørkredd - Screenshot #11

Mørkredd launch trailer

Mørkredd announcement trailer

What our readers think of Mørkredd

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Mørkredd yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Hyper Games

Game Information

Platform PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Mørkredd by Hyper Games - Adventure Game

Mørkredd is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Hyper Games. Mørkredd has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Mørkredd, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Mørkredd.