A voice wakes you. It gives you a purpose. To achieve it you have a notebook with mysterious entries, and an entire house to explore. The moment has arrived to complete your mission. If you desire. If you are able.

CLeM  (2024)

AdventureX 2023

AdventureX once again displays a superb collection of games in development, promising exciting, upcoming new releases.

Nov 16, 2023

10 Feb, 2024
Explore New Horizons with CLeM Now

Dive into this mysterious world, where puzzles and exploration collide in a narrative-driven adventure like no other
18 Dec, 2023
CLeM: A New Psychotic Adventure Beckons
Delve into the creepy mystery of CLeM, the latest 'puzzlevania' installment in the exciting indie game scene.

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Emotional, Supernatural
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

CLeM is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Mango Protocol. CLeM has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme.
