Tourist Trap (2023)
Tourist Trap

Face an evil corporation™ with the help of a talking monkey in Tourist Trap, a surrealist dark comedy point and click adventure set in a South American coastal city.

Updates

11 Feb, 2023
Tourist Trap Demo Now Available for Download

When a mysterious stranger offers you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a fortune, you jump at the chance.
21 Nov, 2022
Tourist Trap, a Surrealist Dark Comedy Point and Click

Lucas will have to use all his wit and resourcefulness to survive in this treacherous town and uncover the dark secrets of Santa Ballena.
2 Nov, 2023
TragicoMedia’s Tourist Trap: A South American Adventure Awaits
Dive into the culture-rich town of Santa Ballena in this 2D hand-drawn point & click game, set for release on November 15, 2023.

Tourist Trap - trailer

Adventure Games by Tragico Media

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Dark Humor, Conspiracy
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

