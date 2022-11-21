Tourist Trap
Face an evil corporation™ with the help of a talking monkey in Tourist Trap, a surrealist dark comedy point and click adventure set in a South American coastal city.
Tourist Trap
When a mysterious stranger offers you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a fortune, you jump at the chance.
Lucas will have to use all his wit and resourcefulness to survive in this treacherous town and uncover the dark secrets of Santa Ballena.
Dive into the culture-rich town of Santa Ballena in this 2D hand-drawn point & click game, set for release on November 15, 2023.
