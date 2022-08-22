  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao (2023) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao

Tintin and his faithful dog Snowy will set sail for incredible adventures! After meeting with the Egyptologist Sophocles Sarcophagus during a Mediterranean cruise, the famous reporter decides to investigate the Pharaoh Kih-Oskh’s tomb. What terrible secret does the tomb hide? From Egypt to India and Arabia, Tintin and Snowy will follow a lead on narcotics trafficking all the way to the far east.

This new adventure game will immerse players into the captivating comic book’s universe and make them the heroes of an epic action adventure masterpiece. With an art direction faithful to Hergé’s drawings, this game is lining up to be a jubilant adaptation!

- Faithfulness to the comics series
Featuring all the facets of the Tintin universe and with a story full of twists making part of Hergé’s great creative legacy, the game plunges you into the heart of mysterious Egypt and other lands of infinite beauty. “Cigars of the Pharaoh”, the 4th album of the series was prepublished in December 1932 in the youth supplement “Le Petit – Vingtième”.

- A lot of adventures to live
Join Tintin in a series of action-packed puzzles as he tries to solve an international drug trafficking case by exploring the Orient, but also an ancient temple, a desert the depths of a lush jungle and other magnificent but challenging locations.

- Many different gameplays to master
A unique and innovative gameplay combining all the key elements of adventure and investigation video games. A game that puts you in a reporter’s shoes, searching for clues, infiltrating hostile places and solving puzzles with the help of investigative dialogues sumptuously enriched with breathtaking video sequences.

Updates

22 Aug, 2022
Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh’s First Screens Revealed

A new video game based on the iconic adventure comic book series created by Hergé. The game will follow Tintin and his dog Snowy as they investigate the Pharaoh Kih-Oskh's tomb.

7 Nov, 2023
Journey Through Hergé‘s Legacy: Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh
Dive into the world of Tintin, exploring the mystery of the Pharaoh's cigars in this immersive adventure game by Pendulo Studios.
26 Oct, 2023
Tintin’s Next Adventure: “Cigars of the Pharaoh” Revealed
Experience the iconic comic series in a new interactive game, solving mysteries from Egypt to India.
18 Sep, 2023
Unwrapping the Mystery: Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh
Dive into a world of adventure and intrigue with the upcoming Tintin game, set to release on multiple platforms this November.
10 Mar, 2023
Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh Trailer Unveiled
Join Tintin and Snowy on an Adventure Through Mysterious Lands and Solve Enigmas in the Latest Video Game Adaptation of The Adventures of Tintin

Walkthrough for Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao

Stuck in Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao


Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao - Screenshot #1
Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao - Screenshot #2
Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao - Screenshot #3
Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao - Screenshot #4
Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao - Screenshot #5
Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao - Screenshot #6
Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao - Screenshot #7
Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao - Screenshot #8
Transparent PNG

Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh Teaser

What our readers think of Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Moulinsart

Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao by Moulinsart

Game Information

PlatformPC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
PerspectiveThird-Person
ControlGamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay-
GenreAction, Adventure
Theme-
Graphic StyleStylized art
Presentation2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory)-
Red Flags-
MediaInternet download

Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao by Moulinsart - Adventure Game

Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Moulinsart. Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao.
Back to the top