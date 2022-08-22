Tintin and his faithful dog Snowy will set sail for incredible adventures! After meeting with the Egyptologist Sophocles Sarcophagus during a Mediterranean cruise, the famous reporter decides to investigate the Pharaoh Kih-Oskh’s tomb. What terrible secret does the tomb hide? From Egypt to India and Arabia, Tintin and Snowy will follow a lead on narcotics trafficking all the way to the far east.

This new adventure game will immerse players into the captivating comic book’s universe and make them the heroes of an epic action adventure masterpiece. With an art direction faithful to Hergé’s drawings, this game is lining up to be a jubilant adaptation!

- Faithfulness to the comics series

Featuring all the facets of the Tintin universe and with a story full of twists making part of Hergé’s great creative legacy, the game plunges you into the heart of mysterious Egypt and other lands of infinite beauty. “Cigars of the Pharaoh”, the 4th album of the series was prepublished in December 1932 in the youth supplement “Le Petit – Vingtième”.

- A lot of adventures to live

Join Tintin in a series of action-packed puzzles as he tries to solve an international drug trafficking case by exploring the Orient, but also an ancient temple, a desert the depths of a lush jungle and other magnificent but challenging locations.

- Many different gameplays to master

A unique and innovative gameplay combining all the key elements of adventure and investigation video games. A game that puts you in a reporter’s shoes, searching for clues, infiltrating hostile places and solving puzzles with the help of investigative dialogues sumptuously enriched with breathtaking video sequences.