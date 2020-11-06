  • Log In | Sign Up

Just Take Your Left

Just Take Your Left - Cover art

A point-and-click adventure game. Morris’ Detective mission is to present a diamond in the Soul Palace. He’s totally reluctant to go to that damn place. The game has cartoon cinematics with more than 3000 hand-drawn animation frames.


Walkthrough for Just Take Your Left

Stuck in Just Take Your Left, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Just Take Your Left and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Just Take Your Left - Screenshot #1
'Just Take Your Left - Screenshot #2
'Just Take Your Left - Screenshot #3
'Just Take Your Left - Screenshot #4
'Just Take Your Left - Screenshot #5
'Just Take Your Left - Screenshot #6
'Just Take Your Left - Screenshot #7
'Just Take Your Left - Screenshot #8
'Just Take Your Left - Screenshot #9
'Just Take Your Left - Screenshot #10
'Just Take Your Left - Screenshot #11
'Just Take Your Left - Screenshot #12

Just Take Your Left trailer

Game Information

Platform Android, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Just Take Your Left by Mehrdad Rezaei - A Point and Click Adventure Game

