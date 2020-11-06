Just Take Your Left
Developer:
Mehrdad Rezaei
Platforms:
Android, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital November 18, 2020 by Petite Fleur Productions
A point-and-click adventure game. Morris’ Detective mission is to present a diamond in the Soul Palace. He’s totally reluctant to go to that damn place. The game has cartoon cinematics with more than 3000 hand-drawn animation frames.
Walkthrough for Just Take Your LeftStuck in Just Take Your Left, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Just Take Your Left and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Just Take Your Left » View all screenshots (12)
What our readers think of Just Take Your Left
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Just Take Your Left yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information