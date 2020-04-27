  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / Deeproot Manor (2020) - Game details

Deeproot Manor

Deeproot Manor - Cover art

In Deeproot Manor you play as Emily, who upon her younger brother’s disappearance decides to set out and and explore every nook and cranny of a dilapidated mansion. During your time trapped inside you’ll find key items, solve puzzles and try to survive dangerous encounters. Always be on the edge - for nobody has managed to escape from this place.

Updates

22 May, 2020
Deeproot Manor now open on Steam

Retro RPG-styled 'love letter to independent horror games' available now for download on Windows PC.
3 May, 2020
Deeproot Manor to spring up later this month
Retro RPG-styled horror adventure coming to Steam for Windows PC on May 22nd.

Walkthrough for Deeproot Manor

Stuck in Deeproot Manor, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Deeproot Manor and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Deeproot Manor - Screenshot #1
'Deeproot Manor - Screenshot #2
'Deeproot Manor - Screenshot #3
'Deeproot Manor - Screenshot #4
'Deeproot Manor - Screenshot #5

Deeproot Manor trailer

What our readers think of Deeproot Manor

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Deeproot Manor yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by FuocoFatuo

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - RPG
Genre Horror
Theme Haunted House
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum
OS: Windows Vista/7/8/8.1/10 (32/64 bit)
CPU: Intel® Core2 Duo or better
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: DirectX 9/OpenGL 4.1 capable GPU
DirectX: Version 9.0
Hard Drive: 300 MB

Deeproot Manor by FuocoFatuo - Adventure Game

Deeproot Manor is an adventure game, released in 2020 by FuocoFatuo. Deeproot Manor has a Stylized art style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Deeproot Manor, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Deeproot Manor.