Deeproot Manor
In Deeproot Manor you play as Emily, who upon her younger brother’s disappearance decides to set out and and explore every nook and cranny of a dilapidated mansion. During your time trapped inside you’ll find key items, solve puzzles and try to survive dangerous encounters. Always be on the edge - for nobody has managed to escape from this place.
Updates
22 May, 2020Deeproot Manor now open on Steam
Retro RPG-styled 'love letter to independent horror games' available now for download on Windows PC.
3 May, 2020Deeproot Manor to spring up later this month
Retro RPG-styled horror adventure coming to Steam for Windows PC on May 22nd.
Walkthrough for Deeproot ManorStuck in Deeproot Manor, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Deeproot Manor and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
Minimum
OS: Windows Vista/7/8/8.1/10 (32/64 bit)
CPU: Intel® Core2 Duo or better
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: DirectX 9/OpenGL 4.1 capable GPU
DirectX: Version 9.0
Hard Drive: 300 MB