Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey
Developer:
oddbreeze
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital April 8, 2020 by oddbreeze
Delve into a psychological and atmospheric cinematic mystery as you solve puzzles in this block-pushing adventure. Suddenly waking from a century in cryogenic sleep, Crew 167 finds himself alone on a spaceship hurtling towards a destination that may be the salvation that his home world is seeking. During this isolation, his mind begins to create hallucinations to keep him entertained. Explore the mind of Crew 167 as he tries to make sense of the world around him.
First released in Early Acces on October 9, 2019.
Updates
11 Apr, 2020Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey released from Steam Early Access
Complete version of sci-fi 'block-based brain bender' available now on Windows PC.
Minimum
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7 64-bit or later
CPU: Intel Core i3-550 | AMD Phenom II X4 955 or equivalent
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX650
Hard Drive: 4 GB
Sound Card: DirectX 11 compatible graphics card
Additional Notes: Running in 720p