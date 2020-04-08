  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey (2020) - Game details

Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey

Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey - Cover art

Delve into a psychological and atmospheric cinematic mystery as you solve puzzles in this block-pushing adventure. Suddenly waking from a century in cryogenic sleep, Crew 167 finds himself alone on a spaceship hurtling towards a destination that may be the salvation that his home world is seeking. During this isolation, his mind begins to create hallucinations to keep him entertained. Explore the mind of Crew 167 as he tries to make sense of the world around him.

First released in Early Acces on October 9, 2019.

Updates

11 Apr, 2020
Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey released from Steam Early Access
Complete version of sci-fi 'block-based brain bender' available now on Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey

Stuck in Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey - Screenshot #1
'Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey - Screenshot #2
'Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey - Screenshot #3
'Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey - Screenshot #4
'Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey - Screenshot #5
'Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey - Screenshot #6
'Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey - Screenshot #7
'Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey - Screenshot #8
'Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey - Screenshot #9
'Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey - Screenshot #10
'Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey - Screenshot #11
'Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey - Screenshot #12

Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey launch trailer

Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey Early Access trailer

What our readers think of Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

You might also like these adventure games

Adventure Games by oddbreeze

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Science Fiction
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7 64-bit or later
CPU: Intel Core i3-550 | AMD Phenom II X4 955 or equivalent
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX650
Hard Drive: 4 GB
Sound Card: DirectX 11 compatible graphics card
Additional Notes: Running in 720p

Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey by oddbreeze - Adventure Game

Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey is an adventure game, released in 2020 by oddbreeze. Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey.