Delve into a psychological and atmospheric cinematic mystery as you solve puzzles in this block-pushing adventure. Suddenly waking from a century in cryogenic sleep, Crew 167 finds himself alone on a spaceship hurtling towards a destination that may be the salvation that his home world is seeking. During this isolation, his mind begins to create hallucinations to keep him entertained. Explore the mind of Crew 167 as he tries to make sense of the world around him.