  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe (2020) - Game details

Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe

Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe - Cover art

Finally you can roam the Caribbean as a fearsome… cook! Yes, really! Who wants to be a pirate in the Caribbean when you could be a cook? Take a refreshing break from a lot of the gore-fests and ultra-serious games out there. Join Joyfess as he cuts his tomatoes in half, chops those parsley leaves and chops those onion heads. Unleash the terror upon your table. Well… but this has to wait until you recover the recipe from the native tribe. Good luck with that. You’ll surely need it!

Updates

27 Mar, 2020
Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe served on Steam

Debut installment of cooking-themed point-and-click comic Caribbean adventure available now for Windows PC.
25 Jan, 2020
Joyfess: Martin’s Secret Recipe heating up for February release
Demo available for classic-styled point-and-click adventure coming to Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe

Stuck in Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe - Screenshot #1
'Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe - Screenshot #2
'Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe - Screenshot #3
'Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe - Screenshot #4
'Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe - Screenshot #5
'Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe - Screenshot #6
'Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe - Screenshot #7
'Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe - Screenshot #8
'Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe - Screenshot #9
'Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe - Screenshot #10
'Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe - Screenshot #11
'Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe - Screenshot #12

Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe trailer

Joyfess: Martin’s Secret Recipe reveal trailer

What our readers think of Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Sand Wagon Games

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Comedy
Theme Pirates
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7 x64 SP1+
Processor: Intel Core i3-4150 / AMD Phenom II X4 975
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: nVidia GTX 660 / AMD R7 265
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 3 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card

RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 x64
Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: nVidia GTX 1060 / AMD RX 570
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 3 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card

Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe by Sand Wagon Games - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Sand Wagon Games. Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe.