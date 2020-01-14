Finally you can roam the Caribbean as a fearsome… cook! Yes, really! Who wants to be a pirate in the Caribbean when you could be a cook? Take a refreshing break from a lot of the gore-fests and ultra-serious games out there. Join Joyfess as he cuts his tomatoes in half, chops those parsley leaves and chops those onion heads. Unleash the terror upon your table. Well… but this has to wait until you recover the recipe from the native tribe. Good luck with that. You’ll surely need it!