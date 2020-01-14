Joyfess: Episode 1 – Martin’s Secret Recipe
Sand Wagon Games
PC
- Digital March 26, 2020 by Sand Wagon Games
Finally you can roam the Caribbean as a fearsome… cook! Yes, really! Who wants to be a pirate in the Caribbean when you could be a cook? Take a refreshing break from a lot of the gore-fests and ultra-serious games out there. Join Joyfess as he cuts his tomatoes in half, chops those parsley leaves and chops those onion heads. Unleash the terror upon your table. Well… but this has to wait until you recover the recipe from the native tribe. Good luck with that. You’ll surely need it!
Debut installment of cooking-themed point-and-click comic Caribbean adventure available now for Windows PC.
Demo available for classic-styled point-and-click adventure coming to Windows PC.
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7 x64 SP1+
Processor: Intel Core i3-4150 / AMD Phenom II X4 975
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: nVidia GTX 660 / AMD R7 265
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 3 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card
RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 x64
Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: nVidia GTX 1060 / AMD RX 570
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 3 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card