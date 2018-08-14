  • Log In | Sign Up

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, The - Cover art

You may have thought the spooky goings on in Twin Lakes ended with the final case in Season 1, but things are about to get a whole lot weirder with a new anthology of paranormal investigations to fumble your way through.

Originally announced as The Darkside Detective: Season 2.

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games in April 2021 video preview

April will be showering some great new adventures on us, and our monthly trailer compilation is here so you don't need to fumble around to find them.

View video preview Apr 2, 2021
The Big Adventure Event Article

Demo round-up from The Big Adventure Event

The genre is taking over Steam until January 25th, with loads of limited-time demos to check out first-hand.

Read more Jan 22, 2021
Gamescom 2018 pic 2 Article

Gamescom 2019 round-up: Part 2

Welcome back to our three-day gamescom extravaganza for those curious about what we discovered in our travels in Germany.

Read more Sep 5, 2019
AdventureX 2018 round-up: Part 1 Article

AdventureX 2018 round-up: Part 1

Our team investigated the annual narrative games convention in London, and now that the dust has settled our three-part report can begin.

Read more Nov 21, 2018

Updates

19 Mar, 2021
Launch date illuminated in trailer for second season of The Darkside Detective

A Fumble in the Dark coming to PC, PS4/5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Stadia on April 15th.
11 Nov, 2020
New name, trailer revealed for The Darkside Detective: Season 2

Six-part anthology sequel of acclaimed supernatural comedy rebranded with subtitle 'A Fumble in the Dark.'
22 Sep, 2020
Stadia revealed in latest trailer for The Darkside Detective: Season 2

Next collection of six paranormal comic mysteries also coming to PC and Switch next spring.
4 Aug, 2020
New trailer uncovered for The Darkside Detective: Season 2

New collection of six supernatural comic mysteries coming to Windows, Mac and Linux in 2021.
12 Sep, 2018
The Darkside Detective materializes on Kickstarter for Season 2

First two episodes of Season 1 available free to showcase new six-case comic mystery anthology.
14 Aug, 2018
The Darkside Detective back in spotlight with Season 2 teaser

New anthology of comic supernatural mysteries coming to Kickstarter early next month.

Walkthrough for The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

Stuck in The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark release date announcement trailer

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark – Case 2 and 3 reveal trailer

The Darkside Detective: Season 2 – Stadia announcement trailer

Adventure Games by Spooky Doorway

» Darkside Detective (series)

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Investigative
Genre Comedy, Mystery
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum:
OS: Windows XP
Processor: Pentium 4
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel HD Chipset 3000
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Pentium 4
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Dedicated GPU
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 1 GB available space

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark by Spooky Doorway - A Point and Click Adventure Game

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Spooky Doorway. The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark.
