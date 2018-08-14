The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
Developer:
Spooky Doorway
Platforms:
Linux, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Releases:
- Digital April 15, 2021 by Akupara Games
You may have thought the spooky goings on in Twin Lakes ended with the final case in Season 1, but things are about to get a whole lot weirder with a new anthology of paranormal investigations to fumble your way through.
Originally announced as The Darkside Detective: Season 2.
Minimum:
OS: Windows XP
Processor: Pentium 4
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel HD Chipset 3000
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 1 GB available space
Recommended:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Pentium 4
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Dedicated GPU
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 1 GB available space