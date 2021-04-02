  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Articles  / Video Previews  / Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games in April 2021

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games in April 2021 video preview

Video Feature
Video Feature
Written by
Tamiil

With so many new games coming out these days, it's easy to lose track of them all. But we've got you covered! Our latest trailer compilation by Tamiil highlights just a sampling of what to expect in the month ahead, which promises a little something for any adventure gamer. 

Featured games coming in April:

Lost Words: Beyond the Page
The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
Maskmaker
Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife
The World After
 

 

continue reading below

Community Comments

rtrooney
Hummmmm. Of the five games listed as the best, two are VR and one is a full-fledged FMV. I'm not sure if any will run on my two-year-old PC. While they may be in the top-five of all the games coming out this month, I wonder whether "playability" was ever a factor in the choices.
Apr 2, 2021
Post a comment

You need to be logged in to post comments. Not a member? Register now!
Advertisement
video preview
Back to the top