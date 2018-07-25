Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac
Developer:
La Poule Noire
Platforms:
PC, Switch, Xbox One
Releases:
- Digital February 26, 2020 by La Poule Noire
Edgar, an outcast in his 40s lives peacefully in the woods with his clever chicken and beloved squashes. Unfortunately, an unforeseen disaster will force our dear hairy man to leave his shack and join the local city of light… Boulzac. Coming to save his veggies, he’ll stumble upon the oldest and most terrifying secret the city has ever sheltered…
Game Information