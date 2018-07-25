  • Log In | Sign Up

Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac

Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac - Cover art

Edgar, an outcast in his 40s lives peacefully in the woods with his clever chicken and beloved squashes. Unfortunately, an unforeseen disaster will force our dear hairy man to leave his shack and join the local city of light… Boulzac. Coming to save his veggies, he’ll stumble upon the oldest and most terrifying secret the city has ever sheltered…

Updates

26 Feb, 2020
Edgar: Bokbok In Boulzac let loose on PC, Xbox One and Switch

Surreal French comic adventure about a man and his chicken uncovering conspiracy available now for download.
13 Feb, 2020
Edgar: Bokbok In Boulzac ready to roost later this month

New trailer reveals February 26th launch day for comic cartoon adventure for PC, Xbox One and Switch.
9 Oct, 2019
Gameplay trailer flies the coop from Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac

Stylish French point-and-click adventure coming to PC, Xbox One and Switch later this year.
19 Mar, 2019
Demo hatched for Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac

Downloadable sampler of stylish French adventure available on itch.io for Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac

Stuck in Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac and wonder no more!

Adventure Games by La Poule Noire

Game Information

Platform PC, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Comedy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

