Chicken Police

Chicken Police - Cover art

Sonny Featherland and Marty MacChicken were once legendary detective partners, but time had passed them by. Sonny is a burnt-out, alcoholic ex-cop, who spends his days in an abandoned hotel, while Marty hides behind the facade of a star detective, but slowly he’s losing himself. Now they’re back together again on a case bigger and much more dangerous than anything they’ve ever encountered before.

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of November 2020 video preview

Halloween may be over, but there are more treats coming as Tamiil's trailer compilation shows us what's new this month to create a little buzz.

View video preview Nov 2, 2020
Gamescom 2020 Article

Gamescom 2020 round-up: Part 1

With gamescom fully online this year, we juggled so many demos that will fill you with happiness that we've had to split our coverage in two.

Read more Sep 3, 2020
Gamescom 2020 Article

Demo round-up from gamescom 2020

This year's show is entirely virtual, which means you can jump the lines and get in on the demo extravaganza this weekend!

Read more Aug 28, 2020

Updates

5 Nov, 2020
Chicken Police ready for copping on PC and consoles

Buddy cop 'animal-noir' mystery available now for download on Windows, PS4, Xbox One and Switch. 
20 Oct, 2020
Chicken Police gets arresting pre-launch trailer

Noir mystery starring anthropomorphic animals due to loanch on PC and consoles on November 5th.
10 Mar, 2020
Chicken Police releases behind-the-scenes voicing acting teaser

Noir-styled anthropomorphic animal mystery coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch later this year.
10 Dec, 2019
New trailer uncooped for Chicken Police

Film-noir animal buddy cop adventure coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch next year. 
24 May, 2019
New trailer escapes from Chicken Police

Noir-themed anthropomorphic animal mystery coming to PC in the first quarter of 2020.
14 Jan, 2018
Chicken Police arrive on scene with first trailers, story details

Walkthrough for Chicken Police

Stuck in Chicken Police, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Chicken Police and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Investigative
Genre Comedy, Mystery
Theme Noir
Graphic Style Photographic
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

