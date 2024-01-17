  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / Moses & Plato - Last Train to Clawville - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Moses & Plato - Last Train to Clawville

A murder mystery where you are the main suspect! An ambassador on a peace mission has been killed on board the Clawville Express. Time progresses as you sniff out clues, eavesdrop on conversations, and interrogate passengers. Can you solve the case before the train reaches the last station? Or else.

Updates

19 Jan, 2024
Last Train to Clawville: Will you crack the case?

Unleash your inner detective in a story-rich journey aboard the luxurious Clawville Express

Walkthrough for Moses & Plato - Last Train to Clawville

Stuck in Moses & Plato - Last Train to Clawville, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Moses & Plato - Last Train to Clawville and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Moses & Plato - Last Train to Clawville


Transparent PNG

Moses & Plato - Last Train to Clawville - trailer

What our readers think of Moses & Plato - Last Train to Clawville

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Moses & Plato - Last Train to Clawville yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by The Wild Gentlemen

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Conspiracy
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Moses & Plato - Last Train to Clawville by The Wild Gentlemen - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Moses & Plato - Last Train to Clawville is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by The Wild Gentlemen. Moses & Plato - Last Train to Clawville has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Moses & Plato - Last Train to Clawville, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Moses & Plato - Last Train to Clawville.
Back to the top