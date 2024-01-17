Moses & Plato - Last Train to Clawville
A murder mystery where you are the main suspect! An ambassador on a peace mission has been killed on board the Clawville Express. Time progresses as you sniff out clues, eavesdrop on conversations, and interrogate passengers. Can you solve the case before the train reaches the last station? Or else.
Unleash your inner detective in a story-rich journey aboard the luxurious Clawville Express
