Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse

Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse - Cover art

Cooper “Coop” McCarthy is on a quest just to keep his head down and make it to graduation without having to deal with an apocalypse. Sorry Coop, you’re about to have a real rough year. He’s joined by Sawyer Allen, an aspiring investigative journalist with a know-it-all streak that just might save the day, and Hugo “Chowder” Malone, a consummate “gentleman” with a love for novelty swords and leaving comments on YouTube videos.

Updates

11 Mar, 2021
Glad tidings of Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse launch

Popular web comic debuts the first of a planned adventure 'tragilogy (trilogy of tragedy)' on PC and Switch.
19 Mar, 2020
Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse foretold in first trailer

Episodic point-and-click adventure based on popular web comic to debut on PC and Switch this summer.
8 Sep, 2017
Cyanide & Happiness discovers joy of success on Kickstarter

Stretch goals within reach for episodic point-and-click adventure based on popular web cartoon.

Walkthrough for Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse

Stuck in Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse launch trailer

Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse announcement trailer

The Cyanide & Happiness Adventure Game teaser

Adventure Games by Cyanide & Happiness

Game Information

Platform PC, Switch
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Comedy
Theme Licensed properties
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

