Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse
Developer:
Cyanide & Happiness
Related Links
Webcomic
Platforms:
PC, Switch
Releases:
- Digital March 11, 2021 by Serenity Forge
Cooper “Coop” McCarthy is on a quest just to keep his head down and make it to graduation without having to deal with an apocalypse. Sorry Coop, you’re about to have a real rough year. He’s joined by Sawyer Allen, an aspiring investigative journalist with a know-it-all streak that just might save the day, and Hugo “Chowder” Malone, a consummate “gentleman” with a love for novelty swords and leaving comments on YouTube videos.
Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse is available at:
Walkthrough for Cyanide & Happiness: FreakpocalypseStuck in Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse » View all screenshots (27)
What our readers think of Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information