Magret & FaceDeBouc ‘The buddy-buddy case’
Control the unlikely duo of detectives Magret, a refined duck, and FaceDeBouc, a diabolically opposed goat! Help them solve the mystery of the murder of Mr Couane, a local shopkeeper found turned into sausages, in this cartoonish point-and-click police investigation.
Magret & FaceDeBouc ‘The buddy-buddy case’
is available at:
Updates
Control the unlikely duo of detectives Magret, a refined duck, and FaceDeBouc, a diabolically opposed goat! Help them solve the mystery of Mr. Couane, a local shopkeeper turned into sausages, in this cartoonish point-and-click police investigation.
Adipson Studio's latest offering set to redefine interactive storytelling in gaming from July 16, 2024.
Game Information