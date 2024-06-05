  • Log In | Sign Up

Magret & FaceDeBouc ‘The buddy-buddy case’

Control the unlikely duo of detectives Magret, a refined duck, and FaceDeBouc, a diabolically opposed goat! Help them solve the mystery of the murder of Mr Couane, a local shopkeeper found turned into sausages, in this cartoonish point-and-click police investigation.

Updates

17 Jul, 2024
Margret & FaceDeBouc now live

Control the unlikely duo of detectives Magret, a refined duck, and FaceDeBouc, a diabolically opposed goat! Help them solve the mystery of Mr. Couane, a local shopkeeper turned into sausages, in this cartoonish point-and-click police investigation.
5 Jun, 2024
Magret & Facedebouc: A Point-and-Click revolution
Adipson Studio's latest offering set to redefine interactive storytelling in gaming from July 16, 2024.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Comedy
Theme -
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Magret & FaceDeBouc ‘The buddy-buddy case’ by Adipson Studio - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Magret & FaceDeBouc ‘The buddy-buddy case’ is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Adipson Studio. Magret & FaceDeBouc ‘The buddy-buddy case’ has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Magret & FaceDeBouc ‘The buddy-buddy case’, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Magret & FaceDeBouc ‘The buddy-buddy case’.
