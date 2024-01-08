  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / God For A Day (2024) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

God For A Day

In this 2D, narrative-based simulation game, you play as the Son of God. Your mission: Decide, bless or condemn city residents. Uncover the person’s story through their items and secrets before making decisions. Your choices alter the city’s destiny, and impact your revelation on Judgment Day.

God For A Day can be wishlisted at:

Updates

8 Jan, 2024
Divine Decisions in God For A Day

Shape a city's destiny and decide its residents' fate in this divine, narrative-based simulator with meaningful choices and dark humor

Walkthrough for God For A Day

Stuck in God For A Day, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for God For A Day and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for God For A Day


Transparent PNG

God For A Day - trailer

What our readers think of God For A Day

There haven't been any reader that reviewed God For A Day yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Funky Forest

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Dark Humor
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

God For A Day by Funky Forest - A Point and Click Adventure Game

God For A Day is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by Funky Forest. God For A Day has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of God For A Day, at this time the community has not provided a rating for God For A Day.
Back to the top