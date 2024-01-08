God For A Day
In this 2D, narrative-based simulation game, you play as the Son of God. Your mission: Decide, bless or condemn city residents. Uncover the person’s story through their items and secrets before making decisions. Your choices alter the city’s destiny, and impact your revelation on Judgment Day.
God For A Day
can be wishlisted at:
Updates
Shape a city's destiny and decide its residents' fate in this divine, narrative-based simulator with meaningful choices and dark humor
Game Information