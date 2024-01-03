  • Log In | Sign Up

Recolit

Your spaceship crushes, and you find yourself in a dark town that looks just like any other, but that has something different about it. Its people go about their daily lives as if nothing was off, even though the sky above their heads is always black.

3 Jan, 2024
Dark town mysteries unfold in Recolit

Crash-landed intrigue: navigating the eerie secrets of Recolit's ever-dark town

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Emotional
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Recolit by Image Labo - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Recolit is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Image Labo. Recolit has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Recolit, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Recolit.
