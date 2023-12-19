A Void Hope
A Void Hope takes you on an atmospheric puzzle platforming adventure to find a cure for a collapsed city. Follow the story of a tormented couple as they try to decipher reality from nightmares and overcome the shadowy threats lurking in the dark.
Developer:
Elden Pixels
Platforms:
Linux, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital February 29, 2024 by Elden Pixels
A Void Hope
Game Information