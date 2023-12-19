  • Log In | Sign Up

A Void Hope

A Void Hope takes you on an atmospheric puzzle platforming adventure to find a cure for a collapsed city. Follow the story of a tormented couple as they try to decipher reality from nightmares and overcome the shadowy threats lurking in the dark.

A Void Hope preview Article

A Void Hope preview

Get a first glimpse into a creative, dangerous reality of nightmarish dimensions.

Read preview Feb 2, 2024

Updates

27 Dec, 2023
Deciphering reality in A Void Hope demo

An atmospheric journey through darkness: Solve puzzles, evade threats, and unearth the mysterious ambiance of a collapsed city in Elden Pixels' latest release

Walkthrough for A Void Hope

Stuck in A Void Hope, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for A Void Hope and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard, Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

A Void Hope by Elden Pixels - Adventure Game

A Void Hope is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Elden Pixels. A Void Hope has a Stylized art style and uses a Keyboard, Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of A Void Hope, at this time the community has not provided a rating for A Void Hope.
