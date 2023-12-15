  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / The Da Vinci Cryptex 2 (2023) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

The Da Vinci Cryptex 2

Take the challenge again and crack 50 new incredible riddles in the sequel of The Da Vinci Cryptex!


Walkthrough for The Da Vinci Cryptex 2

Stuck in The Da Vinci Cryptex 2, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Da Vinci Cryptex 2 and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for The Da Vinci Cryptex 2


Transparent PNG

The Da Vinci Cryptex 2 - trailer

What our readers think of The Da Vinci Cryptex 2

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Da Vinci Cryptex 2 yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by XSGames

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Da Vinci Cryptex 2 by XSGames - A Point and Click Adventure Game

The Da Vinci Cryptex 2 is an adventure game, released in 2023 by XSGames. The Da Vinci Cryptex 2 has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Da Vinci Cryptex 2, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Da Vinci Cryptex 2.
Back to the top