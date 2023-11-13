The Quiet Things
An auto-biographical, narrative game, based on real diary entries kept as a teenager. The Quiet Things seeks to explore mental health issues with a raw but brave look at childhood abuse and trauma. With a deep focus on storytelling through audio, set foot in Alice’s world and hear her story.
The Quiet Things STEAM DECK SUPPORT IS UNKNOWN
The Quiet Things
