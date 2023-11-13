  • Log In | Sign Up

The Quiet Things

An auto-biographical, narrative game, based on real diary entries kept as a teenager. The Quiet Things seeks to explore mental health issues with a raw but brave look at childhood abuse and trauma. With a deep focus on storytelling through audio, set foot in Alice’s world and hear her story.

AdventureX - No data Article

AdventureX 2023

AdventureX once again displays a superb collection of games in development, promising exciting, upcoming new releases.

Read more Nov 16, 2023

Updates

29 Jun, 2024
The Quiet Things: Demo now live

An autobiographical, narrative game based on real diary entries kept as a teenager. With a deep focus on storytelling through audio, set foot in Alice’s world and hear her story.

Screenshots and Trailers for The Quiet Things


The Quiet Things - trailer

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Quiet Things by Silver Script Games - Adventure Game

The Quiet Things is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by Silver Script Games. The Quiet Things has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Quiet Things, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Quiet Things.
