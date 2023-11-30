  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / Waterfall Prisoner (2023) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Waterfall Prisoner

Can you escape from Waterfall Tower? A puzzle-focused escape room game, made in the vein of the classic graphic adventures of old.

Waterfall Prisoner is available at:


Walkthrough for Waterfall Prisoner

Stuck in Waterfall Prisoner, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Waterfall Prisoner and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Waterfall Prisoner


Transparent PNG

Waterfall Prisoner - trailer 2

Transparent PNG

Waterfall Prisoner - trailer

What our readers think of Waterfall Prisoner

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Waterfall Prisoner yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by APA estudi

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Steampunk
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Waterfall Prisoner by APA estudi - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Waterfall Prisoner is an adventure game, released in 2023 by APA estudi. Waterfall Prisoner has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Waterfall Prisoner, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Waterfall Prisoner.
Back to the top