Lair of Anubis
You became an archaeologist to uncover the truths of ancient civilisations. You heard a story about a pyramid hidden deep in the sand, accessible only once every few centuries. You didn’t put much stock in the story, but decided to investigate it anyway.
Lair of Anubis
is available at:
Walkthrough for Lair of AnubisStuck in Lair of Anubis, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Lair of Anubis and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots and Trailers for Lair of Anubis
Screenshots for Lair of Anubis » View all screenshots (13)
What our readers think of Lair of Anubis
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Lair of Anubis yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information