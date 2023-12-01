  • Log In | Sign Up

Lair of Anubis

You became an archaeologist to uncover the truths of ancient civilisations. You heard a story about a pyramid hidden deep in the sand, accessible only once every few centuries. You didn’t put much stock in the story, but decided to investigate it anyway.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Lair of Anubis by XenOxygen - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Lair of Anubis is an adventure game, released in 2023 by XenOxygen. Lair of Anubis has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Lair of Anubis, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Lair of Anubis.
