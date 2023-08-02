We Are Not Alone
We Are Not Alone is a new twist on horror that combines first person and third person adventure. As a member of a "completely safe" isolation experiment you’ll explore a large underground facility, solve puzzles and uncover the mystery of an unknown creature… as long as you don’t make eye contact.
Stasis Booth Games
Mac, PC
- Digital March 27, 2024 by Stasis Booth Games
7 Aug, 2023We Are Not Alone: A New Dimension in Horror Gaming
Dive into a chilling mystery with Stasis Booth Games' latest release, merging first-person exploration with third-person puzzle-solving.
