We Are Not Alone

We Are Not Alone is a new twist on horror that combines first person and third person adventure. As a member of a "completely safe" isolation experiment you’ll explore a large underground facility, solve puzzles and uncover the mystery of an unknown creature… as long as you don’t make eye contact.

Updates

7 Aug, 2023
We Are Not Alone: A New Dimension in Horror Gaming
Dive into a chilling mystery with Stasis Booth Games' latest release, merging first-person exploration with third-person puzzle-solving.

Walkthrough for We Are Not Alone

Stuck in We Are Not Alone, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for We Are Not Alone and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

