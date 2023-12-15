  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / Hollow Cocoon (2023) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Hollow Cocoon

“Trapped in a cocoon, the silkworm weaves her final dream”. Hollow Cocoon is a first-person horror adventure game set in 1980s Japan. Immerse yourself in meticulously recreated environments as you venture into the depths of unspeakable horrors that await you.

Hollow Cocoon is available at:


Walkthrough for Hollow Cocoon

Stuck in Hollow Cocoon, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Hollow Cocoon and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Hollow Cocoon


Transparent PNG

Hollow Cocoon - trailer 2

Transparent PNG

Hollow Cocoon - trailer

What our readers think of Hollow Cocoon

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Hollow Cocoon yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Nayuta Studio

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Hollow Cocoon by Nayuta Studio - Adventure Game

Hollow Cocoon is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Nayuta Studio. Hollow Cocoon has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Hollow Cocoon, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Hollow Cocoon.
Back to the top