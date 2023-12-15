Hollow Cocoon
“Trapped in a cocoon, the silkworm weaves her final dream”. Hollow Cocoon is a first-person horror adventure game set in 1980s Japan. Immerse yourself in meticulously recreated environments as you venture into the depths of unspeakable horrors that await you.
Hollow Cocoon
is available at:
Walkthrough for Hollow CocoonStuck in Hollow Cocoon, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Hollow Cocoon and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots and Trailers for Hollow Cocoon
Screenshots for Hollow Cocoon » View all screenshots (14)
What our readers think of Hollow Cocoon
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Hollow Cocoon yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information