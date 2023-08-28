  • Log In | Sign Up

Still Wakes the Deep

1975. Disaster strikes the Beira D oil rig off the coast of Scotland. Navigate the collapsing rig to save your crew from an otherworldly horror on the edge of all logic and reality.

30 Aug, 2023
Diving into “Still Wakes the Deep”: A New Horror Experience
The Chinese Room unveils their upcoming narrative horror game, exploring '70s mundanity and cosmic horror.

Walkthrough for Still Wakes the Deep

Stuck in Still Wakes the Deep, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Still Wakes the Deep and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Action
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Still Wakes the Deep by The Chinese Room - Adventure Game

Still Wakes the Deep is an adventure game, released in 2024 by The Chinese Room. Still Wakes the Deep has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Still Wakes the Deep, meanwhile the community rating for Still Wakes the Deep is Good.
