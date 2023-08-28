Still Wakes the Deep
1975. Disaster strikes the Beira D oil rig off the coast of Scotland. Navigate the collapsing rig to save your crew from an otherworldly horror on the edge of all logic and reality.
Updates
30 Aug, 2023Diving into “Still Wakes the Deep”: A New Horror Experience
The Chinese Room unveils their upcoming narrative horror game, exploring '70s mundanity and cosmic horror.
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots and Trailers for Still Wakes the Deep
Game Information