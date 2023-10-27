  • Log In | Sign Up

Dark and Deep

A conspiracy podcast drags you into a world of mystery and terror. Reveal secrets and horrors with mystical frames given to you by a strange observer. Dark and Deep is a first person cosmic horror game with a focus on puzzles and exploration.

Updates

28 Mar, 2024
Dark and Deep: demo now available

Delve into the abyss with this thrilling new adventure, battling unseen terrors and unraveling intricate mysteries while strategizing your survival.
27 Oct, 2023
Dark and Deep: A Chilling Descent into Gaming Darkness
Experience a surreal cosmic horror tale, full of mystery, puzzles, and eerie elements in this single-sitting game.

Walkthrough for Dark and Deep

Stuck in Dark and Deep, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Dark and Deep and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Dark and Deep


Transparent PNG

Dark and Deep - trailer

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Emotional
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Dark and Deep by Walter Woods - Adventure Game

Dark and Deep is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by Walter Woods. Dark and Deep has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Dark and Deep, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Dark and Deep.
