Tatari: The Arrival (2023) - Game details
Tatari: The Arrival

Take the role of a detective from Tokyo who tries to solve the mysterious case of the disappearance of a young camper. You will try to follow the trail of evidence to guide you through an enigmatic and paranormal case connected with a Japanese urban legend. Can you help until the end?

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

