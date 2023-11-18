  • Log In | Sign Up

Exanimum: The Silent Call

"Exanimum: The Silent Call" is a first-person psychological horror game. It is being developed with the Unreal Engine 5 game engine and features two different storylines. In this chilling experience, you will find yourself confronting terrifying mysteries and chilling secrets.

Updates

17 Mar, 2024
Exanimum: The Silent Call now released

An immersive game with a haunting narrative, featuring strategic combat and stunning visuals that draw you into a challenging, post-apocalyptic universe.

Walkthrough for Exanimum: The Silent Call

Stuck in Exanimum: The Silent Call, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Exanimum: The Silent Call and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Horror
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Exanimum: The Silent Call by Perspektik - Adventure Game

Exanimum: The Silent Call is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Perspektik. Exanimum: The Silent Call has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Exanimum: The Silent Call, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Exanimum: The Silent Call.
