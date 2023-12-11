  • Log In | Sign Up

REKA - Game details
REKA

Start your life as an apprentice witch to the legendary Baba Jaga and venture across a mysterious, natural landscape with your companion, chicken-legged cottage. Develop your magical powers, customise your home, craft potions, help or hinder villagers find your way in the world.

Updates

13 Dec, 2023
REKA: Conjuring Magic in a Cottage-Crafting Adventure
Fireshine Games and Emberstorm Entertainment's upcoming title, REKA, invites players to explore, craft, and weave magic in a unique Slavic witch adventure.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control -
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Early Access
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style -
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

