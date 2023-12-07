  • Log In | Sign Up

Nirvana Noir

A noir adventure beyond time and space. The city of cosmic beings is under threat in two parallel realities - one where the Big Bang was never fired, the other exploding in color and sin. It’s up to you to solve the mysteries of the Bigger Bang in this follow up to the award-winning Genesis Noir.

Nirvana Noir can be wishlisted at:

Updates


Walkthrough for Nirvana Noir

Stuck in Nirvana Noir, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Nirvana Noir and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Nirvana Noir


Transparent PNG

Nirvana Noir - trailer

What our readers think of Nirvana Noir

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Nirvana Noir yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Adventure Games by Feral Cat Den

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Indie
Theme Noir, Conspiracy, Atmospheric
Graphic Style -
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Nirvana Noir by Feral Cat Den - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Nirvana Noir is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by Feral Cat Den. Nirvana Noir has a style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Nirvana Noir, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Nirvana Noir.
