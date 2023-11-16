  • Log In | Sign Up

Midnight Margo

A narrative-driven roleplaying adventure with a touch of absurdity

Updates

16 Nov, 2023
Absurdity Unleashed in Midnight Margo RPG

Venture into the Shadows of Coping: Dive Deep Into a Twisted Tale of Depression, Mystery, and Self-Discovery in an Offbeat RPG Adventure

Screenshots and Trailers for Midnight Margo


Midnight Margo - trailer

Adventure Games by Faravid Interactive

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Midnight Margo by Faravid Interactive - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Midnight Margo is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Faravid Interactive. Midnight Margo has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Midnight Margo, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Midnight Margo.
