  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / Miniatures - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Miniatures

Miniatures is a playable short-story collection with four graphical adventures. Explore, interact and watch the world shift.

Miniatures can be wishlisted at:

Related Articles

AdventureX - No data Article

AdventureX 2023

AdventureX once again displays a superb collection of games in development, promising exciting, upcoming new releases.

Read more Nov 16, 2023

Walkthrough for Miniatures

Stuck in Miniatures, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Miniatures and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Miniatures


Miniatures - Screenshot #1
Miniatures - Screenshot #2
Miniatures - Screenshot #3
Miniatures - Screenshot #4
Miniatures - Screenshot #5
Miniatures - Screenshot #6
Transparent PNG

Miniatures - trailer 2

Transparent PNG

Miniatures - trailer

What our readers think of Miniatures

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Miniatures yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Other Tales Interactive

Miniatures by Other Tales Interactive
Tick Tock: A Tale for Two by Other Tales Interactive

Game Information

PlatformLinux, Mac, PC
PerspectiveThird-Person
ControlPoint-and-click
Gameplay-
GenreAdventure
ThemeAtmospheric, Emotional
Graphic StyleComic cartoon
Presentation2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory)-
Red Flags-
MediaInternet download

Miniatures by Other Tales Interactive - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Miniatures is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by Other Tales Interactive. Miniatures has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Miniatures, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Miniatures.
Back to the top