True Virus (2024) - Game details
True Virus

True Virus is a point-and-click adventure game that takes players to an abandoned psychiatric hospital. Set in a world ravaged by an enigmatic and dangerous pandemic.

True Virus can be wishlisted at:

Updates

2 Nov, 2023
True Virus: Infecting Consoles This November
A dark, point-and-click adventure awaits Xbox and PlayStation players, offering a unique blend of exploration, puzzles, and a mysterious pandemic narrative.

Walkthrough for True Virus

Stuck in True Virus, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for True Virus and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for True Virus


Transparent PNG

True Virus - trailer

What our readers think of True Virus

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

True Virus by Farmind Studio - A Point and Click Adventure Game

True Virus is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Farmind Studio. True Virus has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of True Virus, at this time the community has not provided a rating for True Virus.
