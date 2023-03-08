  • Log In | Sign Up

Unleaving

A child is tempted one last time by life’s mystery and illusions to journey into a surreal world challenging ideas of everything and nothing

Updates

8 Mar, 2023
Child’s Final Journey Into a Surreal World of Mystery

Lost in a strange and surreal world, you will have to uncover the mystery of your identity and unravel the secrets of your past. 

Screenshots and Trailers for Unleaving


Unleaving - trailer

Adventure Games by orangutan matter

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Emotional, Psychological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Unleaving by orangutan matter - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Unleaving is an adventure game, released in 2024 by orangutan matter. Unleaving has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Unleaving, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Unleaving.
