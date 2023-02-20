  • Log In | Sign Up

Saint Maker - Horror Visual Novel

A haunted convent. Statues that move on their own. A buried past. Welcome to Saint Idelora’s convent, where becoming a saint comes with a price.

6 Mar, 2023
Saint Maker - Horror Visual Novel Now Available

When sixteen-year-old Alice moves to the remote convent in the middle of nowhere, she soon discovers that Saint Idelora’s is not what it seems. 

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre -
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Saint Maker - Horror Visual Novel by Yangyang Mobile - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Saint Maker - Horror Visual Novel is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Yangyang Mobile. Saint Maker - Horror Visual Novel has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Saint Maker - Horror Visual Novel, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Saint Maker - Horror Visual Novel.
