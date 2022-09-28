  • Log In | Sign Up

Alone in the crowd (2024) - Game details
Alone in the crowd

Locked in a dark room filled with computers. A mysterious character helps you regain your lost memory in exchange for a few tasks. Without alternatives, you comply.

Updates

2 Feb, 2023
‘Alone in the Crowd’ Now Available to Try

You find yourself waking up in an unfamiliar room, with no memory of who you are or how you got there. The only clear thing is that you are not alone. A mysterious figure looms in the shadows...
14 Oct, 2022
A mysterious character helps you regain your lost memories

You wake up in a strange room, surrounded by unfamiliar machinery. A voice speaks to you from the shadows, asking for your help in finding specific people.

Screenshots and Trailers for Alone in the crowd


Transparent PNG

Alone in the crowd - trailer

Adventure Games by Machine Nun

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Alone in the crowd by Machine Nun - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Alone in the crowd is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Machine Nun. Alone in the crowd has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Alone in the crowd, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Alone in the crowd.
