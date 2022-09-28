Alone in the crowd
Locked in a dark room filled with computers. A mysterious character helps you regain your lost memory in exchange for a few tasks. Without alternatives, you comply.
Alone in the crowd
can be wishlisted at:
Updates
You find yourself waking up in an unfamiliar room, with no memory of who you are or how you got there. The only clear thing is that you are not alone. A mysterious figure looms in the shadows...
You wake up in a strange room, surrounded by unfamiliar machinery. A voice speaks to you from the shadows, asking for your help in finding specific people.
Game Information