Westmark Legacy (2024) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Westmark Legacy

Survive to investigate another day in this turn-based horror adventure puzzle game. Play as Herbert Westmark, paranormal investigator and curator of odd trinkets. Collect items and grow your deck. Find out together with a parasite demon Ambrose why people here are missing in the town of Burrmouth.

Westmark Legacy is available at:

Updates

6 May, 2024
Westmark Legacy now playable

Journey through a captivating medieval universe in the latest fantasy strategy game, where legacy, power, and survival intertwine in an immersive gameplay experience.

Walkthrough for Westmark Legacy

Stuck in Westmark Legacy, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Westmark Legacy and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Westmark Legacy


Transparent PNG

The Foretold: Westmark Legacy - trailer

What our readers think of Westmark Legacy

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Westmark Legacy yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Nodbrim Interactive

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre -
Theme Haunted House
Graphic Style -
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Westmark Legacy by Nodbrim Interactive - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Westmark Legacy is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Nodbrim Interactive. Westmark Legacy has a style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Westmark Legacy, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Westmark Legacy.
