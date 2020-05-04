  • Log In | Sign Up

Saint Kotar campaign
Westmark Manor

Westmark Manor - Cover art

What lurks in the darkest corners of the mansion? Westmark Manor is a journey into the occult, a mind-bending survival horror game, with a heavy focus on solving puzzles and exploration, inspired by the formidable H.P. Lovecraft.

GOG

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of June 2020 video preview

Taking up Gamewalker's mantle, Tamiil appears out of the blue with a trailer compilation to help make sense of this month's more promising new adventure releases.

View video preview Jun 1, 2020

Updates

18 Jun, 2020
Westmark Manor unlocked on Windows PC

Occult-themed, third-person survival horror inspired by Lovecraft available now for download on Steam and GOG. 
14 May, 2020
Westmark Manor set to open its doors next month
Lovecraft-inspired third-person survival horror unveiled for Windows, Mac and Linux.

Walkthrough for Westmark Manor

Stuck in Westmark Manor, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Westmark Manor and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Westmark Manor - Screenshot #1
'Westmark Manor - Screenshot #2
'Westmark Manor - Screenshot #3
'Westmark Manor - Screenshot #4
'Westmark Manor - Screenshot #5
'Westmark Manor - Screenshot #6
'Westmark Manor - Screenshot #7
'Westmark Manor - Screenshot #8
'Westmark Manor - Screenshot #9

Westmark Manor tailer

Westmark Manor reveal trailer

Westmark Manor teaser trailer

Adventure Games by Nodbrim Interactive

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - RPG
Genre Horror
Theme Gothic
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

