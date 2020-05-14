Westmark Manor set to open its doors this summer

Westmark Manor is the kind of epic, gothic estate that would have quite a story to tell if its walls could talk. Of course, in this case there’s a good chance they actually can, and the tale they’d tell is one of terror, occult rituals, dark secrets, and madness in Nodbrim Interactive’s upcoming Lovecraftian survival horror adventure.

Theodore Westmark is no stranger to odd and inexplicable phenomena as a curator at the department of ancient history, even going so far as to devote his life to the search for “an ancient alchemical formula that is said to control space and time.” But some secrets are best left undiscovered, and whatever Theodore unearthed on the island of Vörnum off the coast of Norway and brought back to his family’s home might prove itself to be far darker and more sinister than even he was prepared for.



Westmark Manor is described as a third-person “mind-bending survival horror game, with a heavy focus on solving puzzles and exploration.” But beware, as while you roam the eerie rooms and corridors of the eponymous mansion, you will need both wits and bravery in order to stay alive and maintain the stamina needed to “face the darkness and the terrors it holds.”

No definite release date has yet been announced, but Westmark Manor is slated to launch on Steam for Windows, Mac, and Linux sometime this summer.