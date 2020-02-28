The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
Developer:
Supermassive Games
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Releases:
- Worldwide October 29, 2020 by Bandai Namco
Trapped and isolated in the abandoned town of Little Hope, four college students and their professor must escape the nightmarish visions that relentlessly pursue them through an impenetrable fog. As they journey through the town looking for a means of escape, they must understand the meaning of these events, the root of evil, and how it is directly connected to them!
Walkthrough for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little HopeStuck in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope » View all screenshots (3)
