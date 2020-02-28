  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
Advertisement
  »   Home  /  Games  / The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (2020) - Game details

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, The - Cover art

Trapped and isolated in the abandoned town of Little Hope, four college students and their professor must escape the nightmarish visions that relentlessly pursue them through an impenetrable fog. As they journey through the town looking for a means of escape, they must understand the meaning of these events, the root of evil, and how it is directly connected to them!

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of October 2020 video preview

If you're uncertain what's ahead, this month's trailer compilation is a reminder of the promising adventures coming soon that we know you'll love.

View video preview Oct 2, 2020

Updates

30 Oct, 2020
The Dark Pictures: Little Hope arrives with big expectations

Second installment in Supermassive's standalone horror anthology available now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
18 Oct, 2020
Secrets and premonitions unveiled in latest Little Hope trailer

Second standalone installment in Supermassive's Dark Pictures Anthology coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One on October 30th.
26 Aug, 2020
Branching path trailer shines light on next Dark Pictures Anthology tale

Supemassive's latest choice-driven thriller, Little Hope, coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One on October 30th.
9 Jul, 2020
October launch anticipated in new trailer for Little Hope

Next installment of Supermassive's The Dark Pictures Anthology coming October 30th to PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
14 Apr, 2020
Little Hope revealed in new Dark Pictures Anthology trailer

Second standalone installment in Supermassive's horror series coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One this summer.
28 Feb, 2020
Trailer offers a Little Hope for next Dark Pictures thriller

Next installment of Supermassive's standalone horror anthology coming this summer with Will Poulter starring.

Walkthrough for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

Stuck in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - Screenshot #1
'The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - Screenshot #2
'The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - Screenshot #3

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope launch trailer

Get Ready to Make a Choice – The Dark Pictures: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope release date trailer

What our readers think of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

You might also like these adventure games

Adventure Games by Supermassive Games

» Blackwood Sanatorium (series)

» The Dark Pictures Anthology (series)

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Horror
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope by Supermassive Games - Adventure Game

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Supermassive Games. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope.