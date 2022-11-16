  • Log In | Sign Up

The Foretold: Westmark Legacy

Fight to investigate another day in this gothic horror adventure card game. Equip items and relics. Acquire cards and use them wisely to survive what lurks in the darkest corners of town. Take a short and mind-bending dive into the unknown with a cozy horror atmosphere.

Updates

13 Mar, 2023
Discover the Westmark Legacy in new demo

Unravel the Dark Secrets of a Fabled Family in This Immersive Adventure Game Set in a Wild, Western Frontier World.
8 Apr, 2024
The Foretold: Westmark Legacy - unravel the mystery
Dive into the eerie world of Burrmouth, strategize with cards and survive the terror in Crytivo's upcoming game.

Screenshots and Trailers for The Foretold: Westmark Legacy


Transparent PNG

The Foretold: Westmark Legacy - trailer

Adventure Games by Nodbrim Interactive

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) Combat
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Foretold: Westmark Legacy by Nodbrim Interactive

The Foretold: Westmark Legacy is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Nodbrim Interactive. The Foretold: Westmark Legacy has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Foretold: Westmark Legacy, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Foretold: Westmark Legacy.
