Back to the Dawn

An exciting RPG set in a maximum-security prison populated by animals of every shape and size. Survive, explore, and escape! Along the way, you’ll interact with a motley crew of interesting and unique characters. Be strong and be smart! It’s not just yourself you’re saving, it’s the whole city!

Updates

26 Apr, 2022
Demo now available for Back to the Dawn
Experience this anthropomorphic prison break adventure filled with crime, conspiracy, and deception

Walkthrough for Back to the Dawn

Stuck in Back to the Dawn, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Back to the Dawn and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

PlatformPC
PerspectiveThird-Person
ControlPoint-and-click
Gameplay-
GenreAdventure
ThemeLaw enforcement
Graphic Style-
Presentation2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory)-
Red Flags-
Media-

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7 or later
Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940
Memory: 4 GB RAM

Back to the Dawn by Metal Head Games - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Back to the Dawn is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Metal Head Games. Back to the Dawn has a style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Back to the Dawn, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Back to the Dawn.
