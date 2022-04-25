Back to the Dawn
An exciting RPG set in a maximum-security prison populated by animals of every shape and size. Survive, explore, and escape! Along the way, you’ll interact with a motley crew of interesting and unique characters. Be strong and be smart! It’s not just yourself you’re saving, it’s the whole city!
26 Apr, 2022Demo now available for Back to the Dawn
Experience this anthropomorphic prison break adventure filled with crime, conspiracy, and deception
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7 or later
Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940
Memory: 4 GB RAM