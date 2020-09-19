  • Log In | Sign Up

Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage

Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage - Cover art

Gordian Rooms: A Curious Heritage is a Victorian escape game, where you solve various puzzles in your late uncle’s mansion in the hope of obtaining his legacy.

Updates

24 Sep, 2020
Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage unlocked for Windows PC
Demo also available on Steam for room escape-style puzzler set in Victorian-era mansion.

Walkthrough for Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage

Stuck in Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage prologue trailer

Adventure Games by Crimsonite Games

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 8
Processor: Intel i5 series or equivalent
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Geforce GTX 960 or equivalent
DirectX: Version 11

RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel i5 series or equivalent
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Geforce GTX 970 or equivalent
DirectX: Version 11

